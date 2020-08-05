Anti-locust operation completed over 1.1 million hectares in last 6 months: NLCC

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):The National Locust Control Centre (NLCC) had carried out anti-locust operations in 1.1 million hectares across the affected areas during last six months.

The operation was carried out in order to eradicate the pests attack and to save agriculture land from its harmful impacts.

According to a press release issued by the NLCC here on Wednesday, the anti-locust survey was completed over 195,000 hectares during last 24 hours.

During last 24 hours, anti-locust operation was carried out over 980 hectares of effected areas of Tharparker and Lasbela, it added.