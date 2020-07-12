Amin stresses shifting financial resources at tehsil, UCs level for Karachi issues

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Aminul Haque, on Sunday stressed the need for shifting financial resources to district, tehsil, and union council level, to help resolve Karachi issues.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private TV channel program, he said that implementing local government system was the only way to remove the grievances of the people living here.

Commenting on slow pace of economic activity, he said the government was trying to strengthen broadband connectivity besides promotion of 3G and 4G so that Pakistani products could be introduced in the foreign countries in a proper manner. By utilizing digital technology, we could enhance the business and economic activity in the country, he stated.

A huge amount was being spent on upgrading the system, he said adding that Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, would also avail the fast technology without any trouble.

In reply to a question about next elections and lending support to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) , he said as a coalition partner and Mutahida Quomi Movement leader, we have strong desire that incumbent government should complete five year constitutional tenure with success. However, he said we will have consultation with party members prior to next general election.