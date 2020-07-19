Ahsan Iqbal should answer about Iqamas instead of leveling allegations on opponents: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said it did not suit the Pakistan-Muslim-League Nawaz to call the incumbent government as ‘guest actors’ as its own leaders including Nawaz Sharif despite assuming the office of prime minister, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal had been Iqama holders of United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Ahsan Iqbal should answer about the Iqamas instead of leveling allegations on opponents and must be ashamed of telling lies for political gains, he said in a tweet on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a world-renowned national hero whose assets were in Pakistan and he was determined to free the people of Pakistan from the clutches of vested political mafia and put the country on the path of development, he said.

On the other hand the leadership of PML-N was fugitive and hiding their faces after plundering public money and setting the records of corruption.

“We are not fleeing the country; those who amassed the money abroad are making excuses of illness,” he added.