Afridi urges int’l community to take notice of Indian illegal actions in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday urged the international community to take notice of India’s crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

“The world must pressurize India to fulfill its promises made to people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self determination,” he said while addressing a grand 3D project show which was organized in connection with “Youm-e-Istehsal” in front of Parliament House to give a unique message of solidarity to the world and particularly to Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that August 5 was yet another black day in the history of IIOJ&K when the Indian authorities blatantly violated the international laws and the United Nations resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and tried to further consolidate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the people of IIOJ&K had shown exemplary resilience and fortitude against Indian atrocities. He asked international non-governmental organizations, human rights organizations and civil society to take notice of Indian illegal and inhumane actions in IIOJ&K.

He said that the government would continue its efforts to expose India on international forums and as a result the international support to Pakistan and Kashmir on issue of IIOJ&K had increased manifolds. International media was continuously exposing Indian atrocities and human right violations in IIOJ&K, he added.

He said that Indian government had imposed restrictions on the media in IIOJ&K through draconian laws to gag voices of the innocent Kashmiris.

He said India was killing Kashmiris under its plan of genocide – that was a blatant violation of the freedom of expression of the United Nations.

Shehryar Afridi said India’s relentless failures at the international level and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s persistent raising of the Kashmir issue at the international forums were a reflection of the fact that the goal of Kashmir’s independence was near.