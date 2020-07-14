19 reports of Standing Committees presented in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of 19 reports of Standing Committees on as many bills.

The bills on which reports were presented included the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2020; the Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) (Amendment) Bill, 2018; the Federal Newborn Screening Bill, 2019; the Cigarettes (Printing of Warning) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Agricultural Development Bank of Pakistan (Re-organization and Conversion) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Financial Institutions (Recovery of Finances) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Banking Companies (Recovery of Loans, Advances, Credits and Finances) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2019; the Microfinance Institutions (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Export Development (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Insurance Corporation (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 25).