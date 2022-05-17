National Youth Dialogue on Right to Healthy Environment held

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP):A youth dialogue on the right to clean and healthy environment was organized by Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan, UNDP, WWF-Pakistan and Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force here the other day where the youth, multilateral organizations, civil society and policymakers participated.

Sweden is hosting Stockholm+50, a crucial international environmental meeting on 2nd and 3rd June, 2022. The youth dialogue aimed to create more awareness amongst Pakistani youth regarding their role at a multilateral level, at the policy making tables such as the Stockholm+50 International Meeting and at the Climate Negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change`s Conference of Parties (COPs), said a news release.

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Henrik Persson welcomed the participants and said “Sweden is on the track to become world’s first fossil-free welfare state, reaching net zero emissions by 2045. Stockholm+50 is an opportunity to consider what is going well, what can be improved and what we can do to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

Voices of youth needs to be communicated to the leaders to drive action to achieve sustainable development. It is possible to create a better future if we act together. Sweden is open for collaboration.”



Speaking on the occasion, Resident Representative, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan Knut Ostby said, “Pakistan is the fifth most populous and one of the youngest countries in the world. Currently, 68% of Pakistanis are below the age of 30, and 27% are aged between 15 and 29.

The current moment presents an opportunity for young Pakistanis to drive transformative changes on ground and be ambassadors of climate action. Through increased cooperation and dialogue, the youth can help strengthen the ability of businesses and governments to deal with impacts of climate change.

The youth now have the chance to advocate for a resilient and greener economy that will lead to prosperity, new jobs, and a healthier planet.”

Director General WWF-Pakistan, Hammad Naqi Khan stated, “As the largest conservation organization in Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan has been working to foster young people’s connection with nature.

Last year alone, we engaged with over 14,000 youth through various initiatives. At WWF, we believe that youth are both advocates and catalysts of change and thus, an essential part of decision making.

Therefore, we are working with partners to not only develop young people’s knowledge about sustainable development, but also connect them to experts, businesses and government, and elevate their voices to appropriate platforms.”

Senator Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Climate Change attended the event as Chief guest.

Over 60 young people aged between 11-25 participated in the dialogues and shared their policy proposals towards the right to a healthy environment. The dialogue was moderated by Ms Saher Rashid Baig, a Pakistani member of the Stockholm+50 Youth Task and a Global youth advocate for climate, ocean, gender and human rights.



The desired and concrete policy demands of the Youth Dialogue will be communicated to the Stockholm+50 Secretariat and incorporated in the policy positions of the Stockholm+50.