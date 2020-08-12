National development rests on meaningful engagement of youth: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Wednesday said his government fully believed in meaningful engagement of the youth to attain development, prosperity and real change for the country.

“68 per cent population of the country comprises on youth which is a national asset and our major strength,” Usman Dar said in a video message released by his office in connection with the ‘International Youth Day 2020’.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken remarkable initiatives for well-being of the youth after recognizing their capabilities.

“It is the first time in history of the country that a comprehensive and detailed policy for the youth empowerment has been formulated in the shape of ‘National Youth Development Framework,” he remarked.

The SAPM said the government has been taking practical steps for the youth under the framework, which identified targets for their social, political and economic development.

Usman Dar said the government had rolled out the ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ (Skill for All) programme with a cost of Rs 10 billion under its flagship project of the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’.

The project was meant to impart modern techniques and technologies to the youth in addition to the skills in conventional trades, he added.

He said an amount of Rs 100 billion had been allocated under the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ to provide financial support to the young people for starting their own businesses.

The historical programme was being implemented across the country in transparent manner, he added.

The SAPM said the Prime Minister’s ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ was aimed at imparting education and skills to the youth. It would eventually empower the youngsters and help them to avail job opportunities.

Urging the youth for active participation in the programme, Usman said he could assure them that the soft loans were being issued on the basis of merit.