National COVID positivity inches up at 9.71 percent; 2,539 patients critical

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday continued to rise as it was recorded 9.71 percent where 2,539 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi which was 21.31 percent followed by Abbottabad 17.86 percent and Peshawar 16.66 percent, the health experts briefed the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC morning session with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in chair with provincial chief secretaries joined through video link.

The Forum was being apprised on national positivity ratio, measures taken by federating units for standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week and most importantly detailed review of critical requirements during second wave of pandemic.

The Forum was briefed that COVID-19 testing for the last two weeks remained over 40 thousand tests per day .

It was added that 81percent positive cases were reported in major urban centres. During the last week 40 percent testing was carried out on contact tracing.

The Forum was informed that 4,503 smart lockdowns (SLDs) across the country were implemented with 1,512,903 people restricted under these SLDs .

The provincial representatives briefed the Forum on SOPs compliance.

The NCOC was told that various administrative measures including fines and closures were taken for disease containment.

The provincial representatives also updated the NCOC on various activities being taken particularly during SOPs compliance week from 5-12 December.

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 11.93 percent, Balochistan 11.61 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.89 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 8.2 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 8.22 percent, Punjab 5.54 percent and Sindh had 15.83 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 9.74 percent, Rawalpindi 12.09 percent, Faisalabad 5.28 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 21.31 percent, Hyderabad 14 percent, in KP, Peshawar had 16.66 percent, Abbotabad 17.86 percent and Swat had 4.27 percent, in Balochistan, Quetta had 7.05 percent, in ICT 8.2 percent positivity ratio was prevailing and in GB, Gilgit had 9.09 percent.

As many as 322 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 91 in Lahore followed by 45 patients in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and three in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 82 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad.

In KP, 43 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in AJK, Balochistan and GB. There were 39 patients on ventilators in the ICT.