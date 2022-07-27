Nation will be indebted to great sacrifices of martyred troops: President

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said the nation would remain indebted to those who laid down their lives for the security of the homeland.

In his message on the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar (Nishan-e-Haider), the president paid tribute to the brave son of the soil.

He said Captain Muhammad Sarwar sacrificed his life in Kashmir in 1948 while defending the country.

“Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed bravely and gallantly fought the enemies of the country,” he said.

The president prayed for the elevation of ranks of the soul of Captain Muhammad Sarwar and of all other martyrs.