ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said that the nation was united and ready to give a befitting response to any aggression.

In a video message with regard to the Indian botched airstrikes on February 27, 2019, the foreign minister said that he wanted to salute the armed forces of the country for achieving success against terrorism and securing the future of every child of the country.

He also lauded the unmatched sacrifices and greatness of Shuhada and their families.

Foreign minister Qureshi, in a veiled reference to recent voting in the United Nations Security Council over Russia-Ukraine conflict, said the double standards of Modi’s government had been exposed to the world.

On one hand, it was declaring itself to be a part of the QUAD, and claimed a net security provider, but on the other hand, when a resolution was tabled, it abstained, he said, adding India called upon the West to support it viz e viz China, but when the time arrived, it gave mixed signals to those with whom it touted to have firm ties.