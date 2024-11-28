Naqvi meets Bangladesh High Commissioner

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Bangladeshi High Commissioner Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddique.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest including the promotion of cricket in Pakistan and Bangladesh were discussed. The Bangladeshi High Commissioner expressed his best wishes for Pakistan regarding holding the Champions Trophy tournament.

Interior Minister said that he will soon visit Bangladesh on the Prime Minister’s special instructions. He said that the purpose of the visit is to strengthen the bilateral relations. He stated that Pakistan and Bangladesh have long-standing brotherly relations. He added that Pakistan is keen to further advance relations with Bangladesh in various fields.

Mohsin Naqvi said that all preparations are being completed for the successful holding of the Champions Trophy.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner praised the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in the Test series against England and the T20 series against Australia. He said that the Pakistani cricket team has immense support in Bangladesh.

He said that Bangladesh highly values the brotherly relations with Pakistan, and there are excellent people to people ties between the two countries.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner said that the posting in Pakistan has been the best part of his career and he has received immense love. He emphasized that Pakistan is considered one of the best duty stations in the diplomatic community.

The meeting was also attended by the Special Secretary and Additional Secretary Interior, Commandant Frontier Constabulary, Chief Commissioner, DC Islamabad and IG Islamabad Police.