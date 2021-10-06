Naming ceremony of boats held at SANMAR Shipyards, Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): A naming ceremony was organized at SANMAR Shipyards on Wednesday to commemorate cooperation between SANMAR Shipyards, Turkey and Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Pakistan.

Under an agreement, PQA has bought 4 ASD LNG compatible tugs and 2 pilot boats from SANMAR shipyards.

This project is yet another manifestation of the growing ties between Pakistan and Turkey in the maritime domain.

The ceremony was attended by President SANMAR Shipyards, Cem Seven, Chairman Port Qasim Authority Rear Admiral (retd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, and other dignitaries, said a press release of Pakistan Embassy in Turkey.

In the ceremony, four tug boats were named Korangi, Pipri, Gharo, and Malik, respectively, while two pilot boats were named Heer and Sassi.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PQA, Rear Admiral (retd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah noted that the agreement between PQA and SANMAR would prove as a landmark agreement and would further boost cooperation between the two countries in maritime affairs.

Pakistan ambassador said that Pakistan and Turkey were cooperating in both civilian and defense sides of maritime affairs.

He highlighted the existing potential and prospects of joint collaboration between the shipbuilding industries of Pakistan and Turkey.

SANMAR Shipyards has decades of experience in building tugs, workboats and pilot boats for national and international customers, and provides technical consultancy services.

Once completed, four ASD LNG compatible tugs and two pilot boats will be handed over to the Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan.