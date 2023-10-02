Naila Kiani first Pakistani woman to scale 7th 8000er in as many months

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Noted female climber Naila Kiani on Monday achieved another distinction of becoming the first Pakistani woman to scale 8,188-meter Cho Oyo, the world’s sixth highest peak.

A resident of Dubai and a mother of two, Pakistan-origin Naila Kiani sent a message from the summit of Cho Oyo this morning, standing at 26,864 feet above sea level.

This is her seventh 8,000-meter peak in just seven months – a new record for Pakistan and UAE. This remarkable accomplishment was completed at 11:30 am of Dubai time, said a press release from the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have achieved this milestone,” Naila Kiani said. “Thanks to my family, friends, fellow climbers and sponsor Bard Foundation, who’ve made this possible”.

Naila’s achievement is not just a personal triumph but also a source of pride for her nation Pakistan and her country of residence UAE.

Her record-breaking climbs serve as an inspiration to women, especially mothers, and mountaineers worldwide, demonstrating that with determination and perseverance, extraordinary accomplishments are within reach.