ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that Anti-Corruption Strategy has started yielding excellent results due to effective planning in order to eradicate corruption which has been acknowledged by reputed national and international organisations.

Chairing a meeting to review implementation status of the decisions and measures taken by NAB, he said NAB was absolutely determined to eradicate corruption to make Pakistan corruption free.

NAB has prescribed efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as compared to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.

The meeting was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion. Currently, out of 179 mega corruption references, 10 inquiries and 15 investigations were under process, said a press release.

He said that NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Management. A comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2020 was approved in order to enhance capacity building of NAB officers/officials.

Training Cells were created at all Regional levels as primarily responsible to liaise and carry out the planned activities in their respective Regional Bureaus in coordination with T&R Division NAB Headquarters.

NAB had successfully conducted training programs besides a Training of Trainers (ToT) program.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) DG Operations, DG NAB Rawalpindi and other senior officers of NAB including all Director General of Regional Bureaus via video link at NAB Headquarters.