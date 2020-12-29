ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi apprehended Khawaja Asif, a PML-N stalwart in assets beyond means case, on Tuesday, a statement said.

The MNA from Sialkot was arrested in a case of assets beyond means He would be presented in accountability court, Islamabad on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a case of assets beyond means.

He said a case of assets beyond means was already registered against the PML-N leader and he has failed in satisfying the accountability court regarding his assets, he told a news channel.

He said Khawaja Asif was involved in massive corruption and corrupt practices and had not provided any proof regarding the corruption charges to the anti-graft watchdog.

He said Khawaja Asif like his supremo Nawaz Sharif had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenure.

Responding to a query, the SAPM said Maryam Nawaz was using the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as a shield to protect her father from corruption charges.

Shahzad Akbar said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) had categorically stated that it would decide about tendering resignation from assembles on the return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.