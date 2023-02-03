NA Speaker, Dy Speaker grieved over loss of precious lives near Kohat tunnel

ISLAMABAD, Feb 02 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani expressed their deep sorrow and regret over the loss of precious lives as a result of the collision between a passenger coach and an oil tanker near Kohat Tunnel.

In their separate messages, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families.

They said that they share the deep sorrow and grief of the bereaved families.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

They prayed for the early recovery of the injured.