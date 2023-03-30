NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker congratulate newly elected NPC office bearers

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani on Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of National Press Club (NPC).

In their separate messages to newly elected President Anwar Raza of NPC, Secretary General Khalil Ahmed Raja, Finance Secretary Nayyer Ali and members of Governing Body, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker extended their warmest felicitation on their success.

They also expressed hope that the newly elected body of the National Press Club would play its full role in resolving the problems of journalists and maintaining the quality of journalism.

They said that journalism is the main pillar of the country and the role of journalistic organizations is of key importance in solving the problems of journalists.

The present parliament is taking steps on a priority basis to solve the problems of journalists.