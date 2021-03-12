NA Speaker, Deputy felicitates Sanjrani on his re-election as Senate Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 12 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Qasim Khan Suri on Friday congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on his re-election as Chairman Senate.

In their congratulatory message, they said Sanjrani has run the upper house for three years in a very efficient manner.

They thanked the house members for providing an opportunity again to Senate Chairman to serve the country.

Asad Qaiser said Sanjrani was a seasoned politician and his victory would increase the confidence of people in the government.

Both the dignitaries congratulated the deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi and all the newly elected Senators and said that continuity of democratic process was essential for the development of the country.

They expressed the hope that the newly elected members would continue to play their role in the effective legislation process for the welfare of the people.