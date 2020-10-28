NA Speaker constitutes sub committee on disabled persons

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday constituted a four-member sub-committee of the Special Committee on Disabled Persons with legislator Munaza Hassan as the convener of the Committee.

MNAs Kishwar Zehra, Zille Huma and Maleeka Ali Bokhari would be its members.

Two members of the Special committee MNAs Shaheen Naz Saifullah and Farukh Khan would be associated with the Sub-Committee as special invitees.

As per the terms of the reference, the sub-committee had been mandated to review the existing laws related to Persons with Disabilities (PDWs) to review the best international practices, to suggest legislative measures and amendments required for the welfare of PWDs and any other business remitted by special committee on disabled persons.

Asad Qaiser constituted first ever Special Parliamentary Committee on PWDs as the incumbent government was striving hard to make policies for the betterment of PWDs.

The Speaker believed in the legislative measures to support the PWDs to enable them to be part of socio-economic main strata.

The committee would support the legislative measures for the welfare of the PWDs.

The sub-committee will present its report to the special committee on Disabled Persons within 30 days.