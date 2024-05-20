NA Speaker condoles Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Monday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic demise of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

The Speaker remarked that the news of the crash, which also claimed the lives of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other high ranking officials, was deeply heart-wrenching and unfortunate, said a news release.

He expressed his shock at the news of sudden passing away of President Raisi, describing him as a great friend of Pakistan.

Recalling their recent meeting during late President Raisi’s visit to Pakistan, the Speaker highlighted their fruitful discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

He noted that President Raisi was a strong proponent of Pak-Iran partnership for regional development.

Ayaz Sadiq also mentioned the President’s statement about the strong, heartfelt relations between the people of both countries, which still resonate with him.

The Speaker on behalf of the parliament and himself, extended heartfelt condolences to the government of Iran, the families of the president, the foreign minister, and all others who lost their lives in the incident, as well as to the people of the brotherly nation of Iran over the martyrdom of Iranian leadership in the helicopter crash.

Ayaz Sadiq assured that the government, parliament, and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Iranian brethren in this time of grief and pledged full support and cooperation from Pakistan to overcome this unimaginable loss.