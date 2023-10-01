NA Speaker condemns attack outside Turkiye’s Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Pervez Ashraf on Sunday strongly condemned the attack outside the Turkish Parliament and expressed solidarity with Turkey’s Parliament and its people.

“Pakistan’s Parliament and citizens stand in solidarity with Turkiye’s Parliament and its people during this difficult time”, said Raja Pervez Ashraf in a statement.

The attack outside Turkiye’s Parliament is essentially an assault on freedom and democracy, and Pakistan’s Parliament strongly condemns it, added the Speaker.

He said that Turkiye’s Parliament and its people had shown resilience against these extremist elements.

He added that the attack outside Turkiye’s Parliament was a heinous attempt to sabotage peace in the region.

The speaker said, Pakistan’s citizens and security forces have been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism and their sacrifices in the battle against terrorism are unforgettable.

He said Pakistan is one of the most affected countries in the region by terrorism and said Islam stands firmly against all forms of terrorism.

The Speaker National Assembly stressed the importance of adopting a collective approach to eradicate terrorism.

He extended his prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack outside Turkiye’s Parliament.