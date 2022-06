ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution to declare all NA chambers in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Islamabad Building as a national museum.

The resolution was moved in the House by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani.

The resolution said the government should take immediate steps to declare all National Assembly chambers in the SBP Islamabad building as a national museum.