ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Legislators in the National Assembly (NA) on Friday condemned the incident of killing of four female handicraft trainers in North Waziristan and decided to hold discussion on the issue in the standing committee on interior.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser referred the matter of killing of the four women to the committee after a debate.

During discussion on floor of the lower house of parliament, MNA Mohsin Dawar from North Waziristan said before the incident of the killing of four women, ten persons including a local government engineer and public prosecutor and his brother were also kidnapped from the North Waziristan.

He expressed the concern that the terrorists were regrouping in the tribal areas and these terror acts could spread in other parts of the country as well.

He along with member of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Murtaza Javed Abbasi called for a comprehensive debate in the house on the incidents of terror and kidnappings in the border areas.

Murtaza said his party condemned the acts of terror and pointed out that the situation had deteriorated in the tribal areas, adding in the previous bye-elections in the border areas, it was even difficult to run an election campaign due to terrorist activities.

He also said the terrorist networks were regrouping in the area and urged the government and the law enforcement agencies to take notice of the situation.

Zahid Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and other legislators stressed that the Shuhada package should be announced for the families of the four deceased women.

Munawar Ali Talpur of Pakistan Peoples Party said attacks on workers of non governmental organisations was unfortunate, adding the killing of the women in North Waziristan was very saddening.

Condemning the killings, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the nation was united on the issue of terrorism and the people, police and armed forces had already given immense sacrifices in the war against terror.

He assured that the government had taken notice of the attacks, the committee report about the incident would be laid before the house and a debate would be held.

He asserted that the government would take steps to stop such incidents.

MNA Shehnaz Baloch expressed her concern about the incidents in which women were attacked and demanded of the government to take remedial measures.

MNA Saifur Rehman criticised the Sindh government for its actions against opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh.