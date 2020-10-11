NA deputy speaker visits industrial units in Sialkot

SIALKOT, Oct 11 (APP):National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Sunday visited several leading industrial units here and witnessed production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He also witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of the Sialkot-based artisans as well.

He said that there was no doubt that the Sialkot exporters had a great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets by exporting their diversified traditional and non-traditional export products.