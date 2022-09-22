NA body directs DRAP to ensure availability of Paracetamol, anti snake venom in flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Thursday directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure ample supply of paracetamol and anti snake venom throughout the country especially in the flood effected areas.

Chaired by Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNA in Parliament Housen, the Committee directed for penal action against all those who were either involved in hoarding or discontinuing production of the paracetamol. The Committee also directed for holding the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) tests on single day throughout the country.

The Committee was apprised that the pharmaceutical sector had demanded for increase in price of paracetamol, however its request had not been acceded to by the federal cabinet.

The Chief Executive Officer DRAP apprised that punitive action had been initiated against the concerned.

The Special Secretary of the Ministry apprised that the provision of medicines specially in the flood effected areas was being ensured. He told that the government had already received sufficient supply of paracetamol by the foreign governments.

The Committee also expressed its annoyance over consecutive absence of Federal Minister and Secretary from attending the Committee’s meetings.

The Committee decided to discuss The Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management), Bill, 2022 (Ordinance XXIX of 2021) (Government Bill) and The ICT Tuberculosis (Notification) Bill, 2022, moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz, MNA, in its next meeting.

The Committee decided to further discuss issues related to DRAP in presence of the minister.

The Committee expressed its disappointment on the performance of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) terming it a failure to bring the nursing sector at par with the international standards.

The Committee was of the view that substandard clinical training, obsolete curriculum and lack of quality training institutions were the main reasons.

The Committee directed the ministry to further ponder upon the a legislative proposal in that regard and address all the issues pointed out by the committee. The Committee also suggested that the amendments should not defeat the spirit of a regulator. The committee also said that proliferation of private institution and lack of monitoring by PNC had deteriorated the standard of trained human resource. It also asked for a comprehensive briefing on syllabus of all programs and fee structure for all these programs besides monitoring system of PNC.

The Registrar PNC apprised the committee about the performance of the nursing regulator. She informed that 60 percent out of 339 institutes imparting training in the sector were private institutes. She said that 17,485 nurses and paramedics have been enrolled with PNC till date.

The Special Secretary informed that the PNC had been subjected to infighting between its ranks which had resulted in production of substandard human resource. He said that nursing and paramedics sector had huge potential in local as well as in foreign countries and if standardized human resource as per international standards were produced, it could earn substantial foreign exchange for the country.

Later, the Committee was briefed by the Chief Executive, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) that IHRA had been mandated to regulate healthcare sector within the jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory. He informed that the Authority was keeping vigilant check on provision of best healthcare facilities in private as well as public sector facilities. He further apprised that the Authority had embarked on a plan to impart training in laboratory services and dentistry and would issue licences to professional in both sectors.

The Authority has digitised its processes for issuance of registration of such facilities and handle online complaints, he told.

He assured the Committee that the standards in healthcare are being set up which would be monitored strictly. He also complained about the dichotomy in health services since healthcare facilities in public sector were being provided by both Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ICT. He stressed for bringing entire healthcare facilities under umbrella of Ministry of Health Services.

The Committee appreciated the performance of IHRA and assured that the issues raised by the CEO would be taken up with relevant quarters.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatime, Dr. Darshan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ms. Shamsun Nisa, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ramesh Lal, James Iqbal, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Special Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, CEOs of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, Registrar Pakistan Nursing Council and officers of the concerned departments.