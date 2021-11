ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):The National Assembly on Friday accepted the resolution of using Assembly hall for Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) special session.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Chief Whip, Amir Dogar, which was accepted by the House.

Later the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri prorogued the session for indefinite period while reading the presidential order.