Mushaal urges UN bodies to intervene to settle Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussein Mullick Thursday urged the UN bodies to intervene to avoid a further bloodbath in Kashmir and ensure a just resolution of the decades-old dispute as per the UN agreed formula.

Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated senior Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said in a statement on “Black Day” marked by Pakistanis and Kashmiris all over the world on October 27 as a protest against Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir on the same date in 1947 that Kashmiris have been resisting the brutal Indian occupation for 75 years.

She said Kashmiri people were facing the worst kind of state terrorism as the fascist Narendra Modi government converted Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) into the largest human cage in the world in violation of all existing Human Rights treaties and bindings.

She stated that Indian state terrorism crossed all limits of state terrorism to suppress the just movement for the right to self-determination but was of no use.

Sharing detail of Indian state terrorism since 1989, she said that a total of 96,140 people were martyred of which 7,265 were killed in custody and fake encounters.

Mushaal revealed that 165,293 civilians were detained, and 110,494 structures and houses were either destroyed or damaged.

The Hurriyat leader further stated that the level of barbarity and state terrorism could be judged from the fact that women were being used as weapons of war as 11,256 women were gang-raped and molested.

Moreover, she shared that 22,951 women were widowed and 107,883 children were orphaned since 1989.

She said that since August 5, 2019, Indian authorities further intensified their wave of terrorism and resorted to carrying out political engineering, demographic marginalization, socio-economic machinations, cultural invasion, media curbs, legal strangulation, and coercion to strengthen its grip over IIOJK.

Mushaal lamented that to permanently merge IIOJK into Indian Union and nullify its disputed character, India has embarked upon unabated machinations against the people of the occupied valley with no pressure from the world community.

The Hurriyat leader stated that delimitation was carried out to increase Hindu seats and divide the Muslim vote bank.

She went on to say that to shrink space for political activities; Hurriyat leadership was incarcerated and a surge in arrests of innocent youth under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was witnessed.

The Chairperson stated that three prominent Hurriyat leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Altaf Ahmed Shah have been killed in custody as a sign of warning to deter the freedom fighters.

Mushaal said that the occupation authorities were even committing economic terrorism, as 1026 government employees were terminated due to links with Hurriyat, raising the unemployment in the valley to 0.5 million.

The chairperson stated that the army was empowered to grab land by declaring it as a ‘Strat Area’, besides creating a land bank for outsiders.

She revealed that outsider labourers were being facilitated in permanently settling in IIOJK, while 60,000 families were shortlisted and would be denied passports and jobs, denying them basic human rights.

Mushaal lamented that social media activists were being termed as white-collar terrorists.

Under the policy of cultural invasion to marginalize Muslims, she said that 50,000 pre-Islamic era Mandirs were being identified and renovated mostly by demolishing mosques, as 6 acres of land were allotted to construct a Mandir in Jammu, besides changing names of 84 places.

Mushaal said that Waqf Bill was passed to control all religious places and their funds and so far over 32,000 dargahs, shrines, mosques, and madrassas have been taken over by the Centre through this board.

“India’s brutal forces are orchestrating false flag operations and fake encounters to malign the indigenous character of the Kashmir freedom struggle,” she added.

She went on to say that Yasin Malik has been awarded life imprisonment with Rs 10 lac fine by the NIA Court for conducting pro-movement activities under the ongoing coercive strategy to suppress the dissenting voices.

Mushaal stated that AJK and Pakistani women who traveled to IIOJK along with their husbands were not provided with the required travel documents.

The Hurriyat leader said that despite all these state terrorism and criminal acts by the notorious Indian government, the world powers, human rights organizations, and the UN bodies were looking at the situation as silent spectators.