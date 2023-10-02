Mushaal Malik assures journalists to attend long standing issues on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 02 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Human Rights (SAPM) Mushaal Hussain Malik assured WJAP delegation to resolve their long-standing demands including health card, wages, conveyance and housing quota.

She expressed these views during a meeting held at Prime Minister Secretariate here on Monday.

On the occasion, problems faced by women journalists and possible measures to resolve them were discussed in detail.

Replying to women journalist issues, she said the Ministry of Human Rights has included in its 100-day plan on a priority basis that women journalists should be given representation in health card and housing schemes ensuring a 33 percent quota for them.

Apart from this, the ministry’s support was assured for the fulfillment of the long-standing demands of WJAP for gender audit and implementation of gender policy in the media industry.

Women journalists in the delegation also discussed issues such as improving workplaces, protection from online and offline threats, and equality in salary structure.

Special Assistant for Human Rights Mashal Malik assured full support for the practical solution of all the problems of women associated with the profession of journalism.

Those accompanying Fauzia Kalsoom Rana in the delegation were Ms Rehana Bukhari, reporter at APP, correspondent Germany media organization Deutsche Welle Ismat Jabin, reporter of 24 News Rozeena Ali, Rukhshanda Taj Baloch from APP Balochi Service, reporter Umbreen from News One, freelance journalist Afshan Qureshi, freelance journalist Sabahat Khan associated with DRF and DW, editor of Credible News Pakistan Anila Mahmood, reporter of Abtak TV Ayesha Naz, reporter of Talon News Ayman Syed, Associate producer Faiza, Mehwish Fakhar associated with Adil Shahzeb Show, Civil Media Editor of V News Sana Arshad and Web Editor of Urdu News Nargis Janjua.

On this occasion, the founder of WJAP Fauzia Kulsoom Rana, along with the members of the delegation, congratulated Mashaal Malik on taking charge of the important responsibilities and presented a bouquet of flowers.