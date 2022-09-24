Mushaal lauds OIC’s support for Kashmir cause, demands practical steps

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, eulogized OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir for its support and said that world leaders participating in the UNGA to play their due role in solving Kashmir conflict to avoid a nuclear war in the region.

Mushaal, wife of incarcerated senior hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in a statement on Saturday, said that the OIC Contact Group reiterated their stance that final settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and a UN-supervised plebiscite, was indispensable for durable peace and stability in South Asia, said a press release.

The chairperson praised that the group also denounced India’s illegal and unilateral actions and subsequent steps as well the sham trial and conviction of Yasin Malik on concocted charges. However, the hurriyat leader urged that the OIC should go step ahead of rhetoric and should take practical and tangible steps to press the Indian government to ensure settlement of decades-old dispute, fearing that the conflict could lead to a nuclear conflict.

Mushaal lamented that India was always trying to mislead the world in UNGA from grave human rights violations and continued genocide of people of the valley.

Therefore, she appealed that the OIC and the leaders and representatives of the countries participating in the ongoing UNGA should take up the case of Kashmiris vociferously, as the fascist Indian government was trying to change demographic situation of the occupied valley.

Mushaal maintained that time was ripe to force the supremacist Indian government to find out resolution of Kashmir conflict as per the UNSC-agreed formula and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

She feared that if the major world powers did not fulfill their responsibilities on the Kashmir issue in time, then Kashmir dispute could lead to a major nuclear conflict because it was not an internal matter of India, but a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia and a matter of political future of the 22 million Kashmiris.

Mushaal said that the fascist Narendra Modi-led government unleashed a wave of barbarism and state terrorism to silence the dissenting voices of Kashmir but all such brutal and inhuman tactics failed to work.

Chairperson urged the world to take cognizant of the grave situation in order to avoid the world worst human tragedy in the valley, as the brutal Indian forces failed to muzzle the dissenting voices; hence now they resorted to silence them permanently by resorting to genocide of Kashmiris.

She demanded that the United Nations should send a high-level fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations and Indian military aggression in IIOJK, besides ensuring permanent and lasting solution of the conflict.