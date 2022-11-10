Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar tenders resignation to Senate chairman in person

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Thursday during a meeting with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani tendered his resignation from the seat of the Upper House of the Parliament in person.

Allhamdulillah, I have formally submitted my resignation today. I’m thankful for the positive response & support across party lines which was far beyond my imagination. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/glexHx13Dm — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@mustafa_nawazk) November 10, 2022

According to a notification, issued by the Senate Secretariat, the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has accepted the resignation of the respective member and consequently, the seat has become vacant in terms of Clause (1) of Article 64 of the Constitution with effect from November 10, 2022.