Murree’s main communication arteries cleared for all types of movement: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Jan 09 (APP): All the main communication arteries of Murree and it’s vicinity on Sunday were cleared for all types of move by the Pakistan Army engineers including the Kuldana – Barian Road.



After clearance of main roads, army engineers were now focusing road links, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.



The Army relief camps and medical facilitates were fully operating and army transport was plying for moving of stranded tourists to Rawalpindi and Islamabad, it said.