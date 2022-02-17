Murad targeted for being middle class political worker: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level.

The minister, in a tweet, said he and Murad worked together as Insaf Students Federation (ISF) members to mobilize the youth across the country for a ‘New Pakistan’.

مراد سعید کو کیا محض اس لئے نشانہ بنایا جاتا ہے کہ مڈل کلاس کا نوجوان گراس روٹ سے آگے آگیا ہے۔ISF میں ہم نے مل کرجدوجہد کی ہے پورے ملک میں نوجوانوں کو نیا پاکستان کے حوالے سے متحرک کیا

The young man [Murad] proved himself by demonstrating political and administrative ability and came to prominence due to his performance, he added.