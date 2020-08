ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that Muharram 10 is the day of the victory of truth.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said that Ashura is a message of resistance against oppression.

The deeds and teachings of Imam Hussain are a beacon of light for Muslims,Senator Shibli Faraz said.