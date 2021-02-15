MUB terms terrorism, sectarian violence etc against Islamic Shariah

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): The Mutahidda Ulema Board (MUB) has termed terrorism, extremism, sectarian violence and killings of innocent people as anti-Islam as the Constitution of Pakistan has already determined the rights of Muslims and non-Muslims living in Pakistan, said Special Representative to Prime Minister on Interreligious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Talking to journalists, Ashrafi, who is also chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Mutahidda Ulema Board, said Islamic Shariah and the Constitution of Pakistan fully protect the rights of all the minorities. If any group, individual or organisation violates the law, legal action should be taken against it.

No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, urged human rights organizations and NGOs to come forward for cooperation in improving the rights of minorities.

He stated that the people of all religions and religious schools of thoughts have freedom in Pakistan to live their lives according to the rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

There should be complete ban on offensive and anarchist contents, publication of hateful pamphlets, writings, distribution and publications of content, based on provocative and hateful material and internet websites with such content should be checked and banned.

“Solidarity should be expressed by holding joint meetings at the public level to promote Inter-religious harmony,” he said and adding that according to Islamic Shariah,

it is responsibility of the government and Muslim population to ensure protection of the worship places of non-Muslims and taking care of their lives and properties.

The government should ensure implementation of National Action Plan without any discrimination.

The Muttahidda Ulema Board has ruled in over 140 cases that the blasphemy laws were not misused in last two years.

Muttahidda Ulema Board and the office of the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East invite all NGOs, media representatives, if they have any evidence regarding misuse of the blasphemy law and Namoos-e-Risalat, they should bring the evidence.

In response to a question, Hafiz Mohammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that the new examination boards of the seminaries would strengthen the education system of the Madaris.

He said that the representatives of old examination boards of Madaris should welcome the new Boards.

He said that no decision has been taken yet regarding the registration of the Wafaqul Masajid-o-Madaris of Pakistan.

He said that we are the guardians of Masajid-o-Madaris and the belief in the finality of Prophethood.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Masajid-o-Madaris have been protected during the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan very well.

The religious curriculum of Masajid-o-Madaris is not being changed or not being occupied.

Some political leaders are spreading such rumors only for political interests, he said.

Leading representatives of Muthahida Ulema Board including Maulana Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Pir Asadullah Farooq, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Maulana Usman Baig Farooqi, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui,

Prof. Zakir-ur-Rehman, Allama Tariq Yazdani, Maulana Aqeel Zubair, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Hafiz Muhammad Noman, Maulana Abdul Rauf, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Allama Abdullah Saeed Hashmi, Mufti Umar Farooq, Tanveer Ahmad Chauhan and others and others were also present.