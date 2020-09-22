MPAs to invite youth to witness Sindh Assembly proceedings

KARACHI, Sep 23 (APP):The young members of Sindh Assembly will invite groups of youth from various universities to witness the proceedings of provincial assembly. They pledged to stay involved with the youth by moving a resolution in the house to facilitate the youth interaction with the Sindh Assembly. It was decided in an interaction between youth representatives and young MPAs of Sindh Assembly, said a news release.

Youth representatives shared their detailed policy demands with MPAs in a dialogue organised by PILDAT under a UNDP Project Build Leadership Capacity and Mainstream Young Men and Women in Policy Processes Leading to Inclusive and Pro-Youth Legislation.

Some 20 young representatives belonging to various disciplines from University of Karachi and young political activists presented their policy demands on the areas of education, harassment and the requirement to maintain a harassment register, need for effective local government system and how can young MPAs improve youth’s access to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

President PILDAT, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob underlined the need to formulate a Youth Forum in Sindh Assembly to engage with the youth of province as other provincial assemblies and federal legislature have functional youth parliamentary forum. Pakistan Tahreek- Insaf MPAs including Arsalan Taj, Bilal Ahmed Ghaffar, from Pakistan Peoples Party

Sharmila Farooqi, Nida Khuhro and Sadia Javed while Sarwat Fatima, from Tahreek- Labaik Pakistan and Shahryar Khan Mahar attended the forum from Grand Democratic Alliance.