Motorists get measurement check facility at Islamabad fuel stations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP): Motorists in the federal capital have been given the facility to check the measurement of dispenser installed at any fuel stations of the city.

“The facility is being provided under the Islamabad Capital Territory initiative ‘Quantity on Spot Check’ to remove concerns of the motorists about less measures at petrol pumps,” Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

He said the initiative was aimed at building confidence between motorists and the fuel stations’ management, besides keeping a check on short measuring by some filling stations.

“The administration will continue to encourage customer centric programs,” the DC remarked.

Initially, he said Shell fueling stations were offering the facility to the customers while the scope of the facility was being extended to other petrol pumps to provide maximum relief to the masses.

The teams of ICT weight and measuring departments were conducting regular raids on fuel stations across the city and those found in less measuring were being sealed at the spot, he added.