Ms Zareen Musharraf, the mother of former President General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf passed away in Dubai Friday, after a protracted illness.

She was over 100 years old.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary General Mehreen Malik in a statement said that Zareen Begum would be buried in Dubai. She described Ms Zareen as “an elegant lady blessed with great personality.”

“Her departure is a big loss for Pakistan and former President Pervez Musharraf and his family,” she said in a tweet.

Late Ms Zareen had three sons; Dr. Javed Musharraf (an Economist), Dr. Naved Musharraf (an Anaestheologist) and Pervez Musharraf (former President of Pakistan). Born in Lucknow in 1920s, she was a Masters in English Literature and was residing with his son in the United Arab Emirates.

Condolences poured in from all quarters soon after the news broke out. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his “heartfelt condolences” in a message.