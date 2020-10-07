MoST ready to extend support for introducing electric buses in Karachi: Chaudhry Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a meeting with Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail held here Wednesday offered support on the behalf of his ministry for introducing electric buses in Karachi after Islamabad.

Speaking during the meeting, the federal minister stated that the development of Karachi was the first priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. “Ministry of Science and Technology is ready to extend every possible support for introducing electric buses in Karachi after Islamabad”, he said.

The governor agreed on the idea of launching electric buses in Karachi and assured his full cooperation in that regard.

The minister also briefed the governor of Sindh about the performance of the Ministry of Science and Technology and ongoing projects.

The discussion was also held between them regarding waste management in Karachi. Chaudhry Fawad also offered support of his ministry to the Sindh Government regarding waste management which had damaged the city.

The governor appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Science and Technology under the leadership of Chaudhry Fawad and said he had revitalized the ministry which was once a dormant institution through introducing a number of technologies based initiatives which was commendable.