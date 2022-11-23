MoS Khar, Portuguese FM discuss ways to enhance Pakistan-Portugal collaboration in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday met Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Cravinho on the sidelines of the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) being held in the Moroccan city of Fez.

Both leaders discussed ways to enhance Pakistan-Portugal collaboration in diverse fields, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a twitter post.

The Minister of State and the Portuguese Foreign Minister also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Spokesperson added.