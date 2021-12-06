Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reach Colombo

COLOMBO, Dec 6 (APP): The mortal remains of the victim of Sialkot tragedy Priyantha Diyawadana reached Colombo Monday evening.

Pakistan Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad and Press Secretary Kalsoom Qaiser received the mortal remains and conveyed the sympathies of the people and government of Pakistan to the relatives of the deceased present at the airport.

Meanwhile representatives from all walks of life visited the Pakistan High Commission, Colombo. Those who came were from Sri Lankan Parliament and were Coordinators for the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka for all religions including Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism and Islam.

All of them expressed their satisfaction over the quick action of the Pakistan Government in apprehension of the perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy.

They also appreciated the fact that the Prime Minister Imran Khan personally headed the whole situation and took personal interest in bringing the culprits to justice.

They shared feelings of sorrow and grief for the family of the victims and thanked the Acting High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad for prompt response to all contacting the Pakistan High Commission for information or recording their sentiments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the perpetrators had no mercy from God and they will not be given any pardon by the law as well.