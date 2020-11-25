More than 3000 new Coronavirus, 59 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP): The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 42,115 as 3,009 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Nine corona patients, 54 of whom were under treatment in hospital and five out of hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 303 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,801 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 41,583 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 11,738 in Sindh, 15,298 in Punjab, 5,426 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,158 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 794 in Balochistan, 310 in GB, and 859 in AJK.

Around 332,974 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 382,892 cases were detected so far, including AJK 6,316, Balochistan 16,891, GB 4,573, ICT 27,979, KP 45,314, Punjab 115,786 and Sindh 166,033.

About 7,803 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,858 Sindh among 10 of them died in hospital and three out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,904 in Punjab 25 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 1,339 in KP nine of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 291 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 164 in Balochistan one of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 96 in GB one of them died in hospital on Tuesday and 151 in AJK two of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 5,297,703 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 765 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,355 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.