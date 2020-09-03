MoIP starts review of automotive policy: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): Federal Minister of Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Thursday said that his ministry and Engineering Development Board (EDB) had started work to review automotive sector policy.
In a Tweet, he said that the policy would address the issue of premium being charged due to overbooking of cars.
He said that previously the government announced Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy for 2-3 wheeler, buses and trucks and now it was working on EV policy for 4 wheelers.
Hammad said that proposals of EV policy would be presented to the cabinet after consultations with Ministries of Climate Change and Science and Technology.
