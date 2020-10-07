MoHR take several steps for women's right during last three-year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): The Ministry of Human Rights had taken several important steps to protect the women’s rights during the last three years 2018-20 said an official here on Wednesday.

According to the report issued by the Ministry of Human Rights, amendment in the Women in Distress and Detention Fund Act, 1996 through changes in Section 6 of the Act.

The aim of this fund was to provide financial and legal assistance to women in distress and detention.

Since promulgation of the Act, composition of high powered Board of Governors, as stipulated in Section 6 of the Act, presented issues of ensuring necessary quorum and this issue kept the fund non-operational for many years and hence deserving people remained deprived of the fund.

After promulgation of the Women in Distress and Detention Fund (Amendment) Act, 2018, the Ministry constituted a Board of Governors as required under the Section 6 of the Act. The Board of Governors was notified on 26th July 2019.

With the prevalent practice of violence against women, one of the Ministry’s first priorities was to draft a domestic violence bill.

The report also shows that the Legal Authority Act 2019 also provides for the provision of legal aid to indigent and deserving women.