ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yusuf Thursday rebutted news assertions fabricating his nomination consideration as high commissioner to India.

The SAPM in a tweet mentioned the news story link said, “I know its too much to ask for a news story to be fact checked before publication these days. But at least the story shouldn’t defy all logic. It is totally made up and baseless.”

The National Security Division in a clarification issued here had also defied any such development. “This refers to media report in a section of print media regarding the consideration of Dr Moeed Yusuf, SAPM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, as new high commissioner to India.”

The statement also mentioned that it was to clarify that the stated media report was factually incorrect. “It is further clarified that the assertions made in the story are baseless and grossly incorrect.”