ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): The Ministry of Climate Change and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to hold satellite monitoring of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project.

According to the MoCC, the SUPARCO was already in a tripartite consortium of WWF and IUCN to hold third part evaluation of the government’s flagship project of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami plantation project (TBTT).

However, the recent MOU was aimed at developing another collaboration to ensure effective monitoring of massive plantation through satellite imagery.

The collaboration would focus on information gathering, data collection and analysis for research purposes and reevaluation of the plantation targets for massive and successful plantation.

Senior officials of the ministry and SUPARCO signed the MOU here at the ministry.

The Ministry’s official statement noted that the SUPARCO had already held satellite imaging of the Billion Tree Afforestation Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.