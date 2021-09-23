MoC releases refunds of Rs.6,000 million under DLTL: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Ministry of Commerce has released new refunds worth Rs. 6,000 million under the Drawback&nbsp;on Local Taxes and Levies&nbsp;(DLTL) schemes.

This includes Rs. 5,400 million for textile sector and Rs. 600 million for non-textile sectors, the Adviser on Commerce said this on his official twitter account.


“I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters amid COVID-19 pandemic and enable them to enhance exports” he said.

