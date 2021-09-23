MoC releases refunds of Rs.6,000 million under DLTL: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Ministry of Commerce has released new refunds worth Rs. 6,000 million under the Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

This includes Rs. 5,400 million for textile sector and Rs. 600 million for non-textile sectors, the Adviser on Commerce said this on his official twitter account.



“I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters amid COVID-19 pandemic and enable them to enhance exports” he said.