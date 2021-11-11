MNAs meet PM; discuss politics, development works

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The parliamentarians discussed with the prime minister the development projects and political matters of their respective constituencies.

The legislators who called on the prime minister in different meetings included Riaz Fatyana, Fazal Muhammad, Ramesh Kumar Vankwanni, Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Alia Hamza, Saira Bano, Rubia Jamil and Norin Ibrahim.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the said meetings.