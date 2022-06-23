MNAs hold PTI govt responsible for prevailing economic crisis, inflation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP):Members of the National Assembly on Thursday held the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the current economic crisis, high inflation, increased prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rasheed Ahmed Khan while resuming the budget 2022-23 debate said policies of the ‘selected government’ of PTI were the main reason behind the deteriorated economic condition and sky-rocketing inflation in the country.

He said due to the PTI policies, the value of dollar had gone up from Rs 115 to Rs 190 during its tenure, whereas the prices of petroleum products, electricity and daily used items reached unaffordable levels.

The lawmaker said despite ‘all favors’, the PIT government during the last three and half years miserably failed to deliver and devise prudent economic policies to provide any relief to the common people.

The MNA expressed the hope that the coalition government would not only steer the country out from the current economic crisis but also provide relief to people.

He asked the government to conduct an inquiry into the alleged corruption committed by the PTI leadership and friends.

Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians MNA Syed Agha Rafiullah, said despite all the economic and other challenges, the coalition government had decided to take charge of the government to avoid bankruptcy.

He said the coalition government was using all its energies to provide relief to common man and avert the negative impacts of the PTI’s bad economic policies.

Rafiullah said that PTI had inked unrealistic and unfavorable agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by putting behind the interest of Pakistan.

He also appreciated Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for introducing the “Mazdoor Card” in the province for the poor people and requested him to include fishermen in the program.

PML-N lawmaker Dr Darshan while criticizing the PTI deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said policies of Imran Khan’s government had made the life of common man miserable.

He said the PTI government had taken record loans and allowed an increase in the prices of all items being used by the masses.

He said the PTI government had politically victimized all leadership of PML-N and PPPP by framing fake cases against them.

He also highlighted the issue of water shortage for irrigation purposes in the Sindh province.

Dr Darshan requested the Sindh and federal governments for establishing technical schools and colleges in the areas of Ghotki.

PML-N MNA Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad stressed the need for signing the Charter of Economy for sustainable economic growth and put the country in the right direction.

He asked the finance minister to focus on the industrial sector that was helping in the enhancement of the country’s exports.

Dr. Fehmida Mirza strongly condemned the blasphemous remarks of BJP leaders against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and said that Muslim world should register their strong protest so that no one can dare to commit such shameful act again.

She said that parliamentarians should be given in-camera briefing about the government talks with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

She asked the government to take effective steps to combat coronavirus as its cases are increasing again.

There is inflation throughout the world and it is impossible for Pakistan to ensure sustain progress and combat the current economic situation without help of international financial institutions.

She said that economic challenges confronting the country should be handled with collective wisdom and all political parties should sit together to devise an economic roadmap.

She said that parliament should be strengthened and lawmakers should give their inputs to bring improvement in the economic situation.

She said that the political polarization should be avoided at this critical juncture because the country required a new Charter of Democracy (CoD).

She hoped that reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would continue and the tax net to be widened through technological means.

MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali termed the budget `overall good’, however, she demanded more vivid policies which may uplift the downtrodden segment of the society.

She said that import of agricultural products of the country is around $7 billion and there was a need to increase per acre production through use of modern technologies.

She said that agricultural machinery should be exempted from taxes and research should be made for better production through using quality seeds.

She also stressed to promote tourism and IT sectors as the country was lagging behind in these areas.

She demanded to privatize the non-profitable organizations so that the national exchequer might be saved.

The various areas of Balochistan were full of natural resources and proper attention should be made for their exploration, she maintained.

Ahmed Raza Maneka of PML-N expressed confidence that the incumbent government would soon be able to revive the national economy as it took drastic measures in the Federal Budget 2022-23 to put the country on a sustainable path of progress and development.

He called for a ‘Charter of Economy’ by taking along all stakeholders to move the economic wheel at a fast pace.

He highlighted the issues being faced by people of his constituency (Pakpattan-I) related to education, road infrastructure and other development projects.

PML-N MNA Dr Samina Matloob said the government had made utmost efforts to provide maximum relief to the common man in the next fiscal plan.

It also considerably increased the salary and pension of government employees, she added.

She was of the view that the quarters concerned should give attention to the production of quality items by the industrial sector so that the Pakistani goods could get their due share in the international market, which would ultimately increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

She also stressed the need for human resource development so that Pakistan’s manpower could compete at the international level efficiently.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva of PPPP said the PTI government did not take due care of the minority community living in Pakistan and made the life of the common man miserable due to its wrong economic policies.

He said there should be a reasonable quota of minority seats in the National Assembly and Senate, keeping in view their population.

He also asked for allocating required development funds for the uplift of the minority community through welfare projects.

Muhammad Khan Daha of PML-N termed the budget ‘encouraging’ which would help in steering the country out of the prevailing economic crisis despite all challenges inherited from the incompetent government of PTI.

He said the government should give special attention to the promotion of food processing for value addition as it would increase the country’s exports, adding that the agriculture sector had the great potential to overcome confronted economic challenges.

The lawmaker said the provision of quality fertilizers at a controlled rate should be ensured across the country for the facilitation of farming communities and getting bumper crops.

He said the government should look into the increased prices of locally assembled vehicles, adding the rate had surged manifold without any improvement in quality production.

Mahar Irshad Ahmad Khan of PPPP condemned the derogatory remarks uttered by India’s BJP leaders against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) that hurt the sentiments of Muslims across the country.

Terming the federal budget ‘constructive and balanced,’ he said the incumbent government presented the best possible fiscal plan in a difficult financial situation inherited from the past regime.

He suggested introducing a uniformed syllabus at educational institutions across the country to provide children equal opportunities to get education without any discrimination, requesting to establish a University and upgrade existing educational facilities in his constituency, Muzaffargarh-II.