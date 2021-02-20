Missing persons sit in postponed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The sit in of the families of the missing persons on Saturday agreed to postpone their sit in at Express Chowk on the persuasion of Minister for Human Rights Dr Shrieen M Mazari.

Talking to APP, Chairman of the Voice of Baloch Missing Persons Nasrullah Baloch said that a three-member representative committee would meet the prime minster next month to convey their grievances to him.

Dr Mazari will arrange their meeting with the prime minister.

He added that 13 families of missing persons were with him and the list of 266 missing persons were handed over to Dr Shrieen M Mazari so their status could be ascertained and conveyed to the prime minister.

Nasurralh Baloch hoped that Prime Minister Imran Kahn and Dr Mazari would fulfilled their demands.