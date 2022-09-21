Ministry cautions public from fraudulent recruiting agencies seeking ‘Khadmeen’ for S. Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday expressed dissociation from the recruiting agencies seeking ‘Khadmeen’ for Saudi Arabia.

In an exclusive talk with APP, the Ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt asked the people to beware of fraudulent advertisements seeking Khadmeen for Saudi Arabia.

He said the fraudsters were pretending themselves as officials of the Religious Affairs Ministry to mint money from the innocent people who want to proceed to Saudi Arabia for the employment purposes.

He said the Ministry received a number of complaints on daily basis through various means of communication. The official representatives guided them properly on this persistent issue so that they could save their hard-earned money from the fraudsters, he added.

He further informed that there were certain overseas employment promoters who were also involved in this illegal business as their network got into momentum just before the Hajj season.

As per practice, they advertised in local dailies for the position of Khadmeen-e-Hajj who are supposed to serve the pilgrims for a period of four months in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Pointing out a Rahim Yar Khan based recruiting agency, Ayesha Manpower, seeking ‘Khidmatgar’ for a year, he urged the people to avoid such advertisements to save their time and money.